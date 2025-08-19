Denied TC, govt college student attacks teacher in Thoothukudi

Tamil Nadu

The injured lecturer was identified as K Boopathy Rajan (37), and the suspect was identified as V Manoj Kumar of Koosalipatti.
According to sources, Manoj, who dropped out of the college a few months ago, had demanded a Transfer Certificate (TC) from the college principal (in charge), Santhanamari, and he had allegedly been denied, citing enormous fees due.
THOOTHUKUDI: A 22-year-old dropout student was arrested by the Kovilpatti West police for allegedly assaulting a physical education teacher of a government arts and science college in Kovilpatti on Monday.

An argument broke out between them, and the physical education teacher, Rajan, rebuked Manoj for his derogatory remarks against the principal. During the altercation, Manoj had allegedly attacked Rajan and threw a table at him, causing injuries to his forehead, added the sources. 

Rajan was immediately rushed to the Kovilpatti government hospital for further treatment. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Manoj, and further investigations are underway.

