Gang robs 31-sovereigns gold, Rs 9L from professor’s house in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Three masked men robbed 31.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 9 lakh in cash from a retired government arts college professor at knifepoint in Karur district on Monday.

The victim, Karunanithi (70), a resident of Cauvery Nagar in Kulithalai, is a retired professor in Musiri. His wife, Savithiri (62), is a retired government school teacher, and his daughter Aparna (25), is a dentist.

According to police the incident occurred on Monday morning when three unidentified men, wearing masks, forcibly entered the house by breaking open the back door on the first floor. Karunanidhi and Savithri were sleeping on the ground floor, while Aparna was on the top floor.

Threatening Aparna at knifepoint, the suspects tied her hands and legs. The gang then went downstairs, where they tied up the elderly couple. The gang then fled with 31.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 9 lakh in cash.

During the incident, Savithri and Aparna sustained injuries. Hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to rescue them and informed the Kulithalai police. Karur District SP K Jose Thangiah and Kulithalai DSP KK Senthilkumar visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The injured were rescued and admitted to the Kulithalai Government Hospital for treatment. Following the incident, Kulithalai police registered a case. They have launched an investigation and are trying to trace the suspects with the help of CCTV footage near the vicinity and a sniffer dog squad.