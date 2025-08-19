Incessant rain stalls normal life in Gudalur

NILGIRIS: Incessant rain in and around Gudalur kept residents indoors on the third consecutive day on Monday. However, no major untoward incidents were reported.

The Pandiyar River, which is a water source for the agrarian community, and the Moyar River which benefits the wildlife, burst at their seams.

Rainwater stagnated on several acres of agricultural land at Kothar Vayal and Tenvayal.

However, sources in the revenue department in Gudalur said that though there was a rise in water level in both of the rivers, the residents in the low-lying areas are safe, and there was no need to shift people to safer locations.

"There were no landslides or damages to houses or other properties. We are continuously monitoring the situation and ready to tackle it. The rainfall on Sunday is the highest so far in Gudalur in the last three months," said a revenue department official in Gudalur.

The district received a total rainfall of 1167.6 millimetre in the last 24 hours ending on Monday morning, of which Upper Gudalur and Gudalur received the highest rainfall of 138 mm and 136 mm, respectively.

A century-old tree fell over the Sangili Muneeswarar temple and a cowshed at Vandisolai near Ooty on Monday morning. It led to the suspension of vehicle operation for close to two hours.

Fire and rescue services personnel cleared the tree. "It could have been a fatal incident if motorists were passing during the time of the tree fall. The cows are also safe despite the tree fall as it fell over one portion of the shed. The idols in the temple were damaged," said a fire and rescue services personnel.

The Nilgiris district received a total rainfall of 431.3 mm upto 4 pm on Monday with Gudalur and Upper Gudalur receiving 35mm and 38 mm rainfall, respectively. Avalanchi has also received more than 145 mm on Sunday and Monday.