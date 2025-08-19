Madurai sanitation workers begin stir, detained by police

MADURAI: Over 200 sanitary workers affiliated with CITU, LPF, and LLF launched an indefinite sit-in protest on the corporation headquarters on Monday, pressing various demands, including regularisation of service.

As the talks failed, all of them were removed by police late in the evening.

CITU sanitation workers’ association general secretary M Balasubramanian said the state government cited HC order to evict protesting sanitation workers in Chennai recently, but has not yet implemented a Madurai Bench order issued in 2022 to regularise services of 389 sanitation workers in Madurai.

Condemning the manner in which police handled workers in Chennai, Balasubramanian said there are over 2.5 lakh sanitary workers in the state, but only 50,000 are employed permanently, and the rest are contract or daily wage workers. He said the government should have taken steps over the years to regularise at least a section of these workers.

Recalling that workers affiliated with CITU, LPF, and LFF had earlier launched an indefinite strike and withdrawn three days later after the corporation assured action. But neither the corporation nor the government has acted yet, they said. Outlining their demands, Balasubramanian said,