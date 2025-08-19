Man dies by suicide in Theni, kin blame money lenders

THENI: A 35-year-old man died by suicide allegedly due to debt issues in Chinnamanur on Monday. Following this, the family members of the deceased blocked the Chinnamanur by-pass road for more than one hour seeking action against money lenders.

The deceased has been identified as M Sathish (35), a resident of VOC Nagar. Sources said that Sathish ran a business. As he had suffered from financial issues for the past few months, he had allegedly borrowed money from several people.

Meanwhile, as the lenders allegedly tortured him to repay the debt, he sent a WhatsApp message to his family members and allegedly took the extreme step on Sunday night.

Sources added that on Monday, as the neighbours informed the police, officials from the Chinnamanur station broke the shop door and sent Sathish’s body to a government hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, Sathish’s family members, refusing to take the body, staged a protest.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)