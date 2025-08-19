Mettur Dam close to brim, flood alert for 11 TN delta districts

SALEM: With the heavy water discharge from Karnataka reservoirs resulting in increased outflow from Mettur Dam, the Water Resources Department (WRD) issued flood alerts for 11 downstream districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The outflow from Mettur Dam in Salem was sharply increased on Monday due to heavy discharge from Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dams. Flood alerts have been sounded for Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts. People residing in low-lying areas of these districts have been advised to remain alert, and shift to safer places if necessary.

With Kabini Dam releasing 25,000 cusecs and KRS Dam releasing 1,00,000 cusecs, the inflow into Mettur Dam increased steadily during the day. As a result, the outflow from the dam was stepped up in stages from 22,000 cusecs in the morning to 50,000 cusecs by the evening. Of this, 21,300 cusecs were released through the dam and tunnel powerhouses, and the remaining 28,700 cusecs through the 16-vent Ellis Saddle sluices of Mettur Dam.

Officials said the release could be raised further, up to 70,000 cusecs, if inflows continue to rise. The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 117.46 feet on Monday, which is nearly 95% of its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. The dam could reach maximum storage any time, marking the fifth time this year it has touched full capacity, they added.