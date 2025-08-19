Organ sale running rampant in Tamil Nadu? Health officials told to look into ‘liver trade’

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) has instructed Namakkal district health officials to look into an alleged case of organ trade, following reports of a 37-year-old woman from Pallipalayam in Namakkal selling her liver at a private hospital in Chennai to repay debts.

Officials from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services said they learned about the issue after media reports, but added that they have not yet received any complaint in this regard.

The reports mentioned that the woman was taken to the Chennai hospital a year ago by touts, who had promised her Rs 8 lakh for donating her kidney. Upon finding she was not a suitable donor, they offered to take her liver instead for Rs 4.5 lakh.

However, the woman alleged her gall bladder was also removed without her consent. The woman allegedly agreed to sell her kidney to repay a loan she had obtained at a high interest rate. Separated from her husband, she was left to single-handedly take care of her children, she had said.

Responding to reporters’ questions on Monday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said he was aware of the issue. In the kidney racket issue, a police complaint has been filed against two touts, and instructions were also given to take action if more hospitals are found to be involved, he said.

Recently, an organ racket that had targeted a group of handloom workers by luring them to sell their kidneys was busted in Namakkal district. The health department formed a committee, led by TN Health System Reform Programme project director S Vineeth as a special officer.

Based on the committee’s report, the department suspended the kidney transplant licences of Cethar Hospital in Tiruchy and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Hospital in Perambalur, for their alleged involvement. Officials said investigation is under way to uncover more details regarding the operation of the kidney racket in Namakkal district.