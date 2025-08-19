Repaving of damaged road to Nilgiri's Dolphin Nose starts

NILGIRIS: The Coonoor Municipality has started laying a cement road leading to Dolphin Nose, a popular tourist spot near Coonoor on Monday.

According to sources, the total length of the cement road is 1.2 kilometre and would be laid between CMS roundana and up to the municipality limits on Dolphin Nose road.

The existing road with partial interlocking concrete pavers was laid a decade ago and had become damaged. Local residents and traders had appealed to the municipality to carry out the road restoration works.

Based on the request, municipality officials engaged a contractor and decided to carry out the work at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore.

"We have been carrying out the road-laying works on one side of the road and simultaneously allowing vehicles to pass to the other side of the road. Total width of the road is between 4 and 4.15 metres.

We have decided to complete the work within one month," said an official of the municipality.

On Monday, traders and local residents objected after the contractor started laying concrete mixture over the existing road without removing the paver blocks.

Since the road is narrow, tourists coming from other districts find it difficult to manoeuvre their vehicles unlike the skilled local drivers.

When asked about any plans to widen the road, the official said that currently it will be restored but may consider widening it in future.

Along with Dolphin Nose, a large number of tourists also visit Lambs Rock, another tourist spot in the district.