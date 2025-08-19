Sri Lankan court extends judicial custody of 14 Indian fishermen

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan court has extended the custody of 14 Indian fishermen arrested earlier this month for alleged IMBL violations till August 25 and September 1, respectively. Fishermen associations in Rameswaram have announced a rail roko protest on Tuesday, condemning the arrests.

Official sources said, 10 fishermen from Pamban were arrested by the Lankan Navy on August 6 for crossing the IMBL. Their custody has been extended for the second time, and they have been lodged in a special camp.

Similarly, the custody of four fishermen from Thirupalaikudi, who were arrested on the same day, has been extended for the third time until September 1. They are currently lodged in Jaffna Prison.

Meanwhile, fishermen in Rameswaram and Thangachimadam have been on an indefinite strike since August 11, condemning the arrests. As part of the ongoing protest, they had earlier announced plans for a rail roko in Rameswaram on August 19.

On Monday, a team led by the Tahsildar held talks with the fishermen, but the discussions failed to yield a breakthrough. The fishermen’s associations later reaffirmed that the rail roko would go ahead on Tuesday evening.

It may be recalled that the protesting fishermen had earlier staged a demonstration in Thangachimadam on August 13, followed by a hunger strike on August 15, pressing their demands for the release of the detained fishers.