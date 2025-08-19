Tiruppur collector ordered to probe into custodial death of tribal man

TIRUPPUR: The District Collector will investigate and submit a report on the death of a 52-year-old tribal farmer in forest department custody in Udumalaipet in Tiruppur district last month. The State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes issued an order in this regard to the Collector on Monday.

P Marimuthu, a farmer of Mel Kurumalai settlement in Tiruppur district, was allegedly found dead in the toilet of the Udumalaipet forest range office, under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, on July 31.

"The Tiruppur District Collector should conduct an inquiry into the matter and send a complete report to the Commission by August 21, including the details of the action taken and the case registered, if any," stated S Tamilvanan, the Chairman of the Commission in his order.

"This info should also be sent to the District Superintendent of Police, and a detailed report on the action taken by him should be submitted by August 29," the Chairman added.

Forest officials had claimed Marimuthu died by suicide in the toilet while he was brought in for interrogation on charges of possessing leopard teeth. However, Marimuthu's family and tribal people alleged he was beaten to death by forest officials.

Initially, the Udumalaipet police registered a case under BNSS Section 196 (2) (a) — probe into death in custody — and a judicial magistrate investigation is underway.

Two forest department staff have been suspended over his death.