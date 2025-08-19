TN releases 4,396 acres of land in decades-old disputes

CHENNAI: A G.O. has now released 4,396.44 acres of land, providing relief to thousands of homeowners, while another 743 acres are in the process of being freed, marking a significant step in resolving a land acquisition deadlock that has persisted for more than four decades, according to Housing, Urban Development Minister S Muthuswamy.

The impasse dates back to the 1980s, when TNHB attempted to acquire around 10,075 acres but never completed the process, leaving the land in legal limbo and unusable by either the Board or the original owners. Over the years, portions of the land were sold to third parties, complicating efforts to resume acquisition, the minister said.

After repeated applications and reviews failed to resolve the issue, Chief Minister M K Stalin directed a uniform approach based on individual eligibility. TNHB and relevant departments subsequently classified the land into five categories, with an additional segment for plots officially recorded in government records, he told reporters.

Plots in the first two categories — where only preliminary notices had been issued — were released to protect innocent buyers from potential legal action, averting the demolition of thousands of homes. Land in categories three and four remains under review by two retired officials tasked with examining court orders, government notifications, and housing board records; recommendations are expected by November. The fifth category comprises land fully acquired and partially developed by TNHB, over which it retains full rights.

The CM has emphasised that the government and the Board must safeguard financial interests, ensuring that original costs and interest remain recoverable, while structuring obligations to remain affordable for current owners. To maintain transparency, complaint boxes were installed at 16 locations, allowing affected individuals to submit applications, the minister said.