TNEB chairman reviews monsoon preparedness at high-level meeting

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan on Monday held a high-level meeting to review arrangements for ensuring uninterrupted power supply across the state.

He directed officials to speed up all tender processes in power transmission and distribution sectors and complete essential maintenance works. He also pressed for the strengthening of transmission lines and major substations.

The meeting also decided to fast-track works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, tribal housing, rooftop solar, transformer installation, and ring main unit works in the North Chennai project funded by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. It was also stressed to give priority to long-term projects on power generation, interconnection and distribution.

Radhakrishnan asked district-level officials to coordinate closely with collectors, revenue officials, local bodies, TWAD, water resources, highways, public works and health departments, and National Highways.

He said consumer complaints must be resolved within specific time limits and warned of strict action against negligence in meter readings.