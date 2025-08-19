Women opposing razing of house built on govt land threaten self immolation

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging that revenue officials were acting in favour of an individual and trying to demolish their house built on poramboke land 50 years ago, two elderly women tried to die by suicide at the collectorate campus on Monday. They were rescued by police personnel who were deployed there.

The women, identified as N Karumeni Ammal (56) and N Arumugathai (57), said they were sisters and had been living in a three-cent house at Kooniyoor near Cheranmahadevi.

They were provided with Aadhaar cards, electricity connection, ration card and drinking water supply at the same address. “Since we are eligible, we applied for patta for the land and secured a favourable order from the high court. However, an individual wants the land to build a pathway to his house. Acting in his favour, revenue officials served us a notice to vacate,” the two said. Their suicide attempt was thwarted by police personnel.

NTK functionaries led by Tirunelveli constituency joint secretary M Mari Shankar petitioned Collector Dr R Sukumar seeking the inauguration of the newly constructed Manur Government Arts and Science College.

In Tenkasi, R Pandiaraja, an activist, petitioned Collector A K Kamal Kishore, demanding the expansion of the liquor bottle buy-back scheme to the district. He said tourists are discarding empty bottles in Courtallam, Gundar dam and Adavinainar dam, posing threat to animals and other visitors. Members of SDPI staged a protest seeking action against stray dogs.

Sanitation workers demand entitlements

Sanitation workers affiliated to the CITU staged a protest at the Tirunelveli Corporation office demanding ESI and Provident Fund contributions, allegedly swindled by Raam & Co in collusion with corporation officials, be remitted properly. They also demanded uniform, gloves and other safety gear.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu health dept helpline 104)