134 dead, 89 hurt in cracker unit blasts in Virudhunagar district since 2022

CHENNAI: Since 2022, 134 people have lost their lives and 89 others have been injured in accidents at firecracker manufacturing factories in Virudhunagar district, according to official data submitted before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday. The fresh figures lay bare the extent of safety failures in the industry.
In his report, Virudhunagar Collector N O Sukhaputra said that, at present, the district is home to 320 manufacturing units licensed by the district magistrate (DM) and nearly 800 units licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), a department controlled by the union government. Official data show that the majority of accidents are reported from the PESO-licensed units.
The district, which is India’s fireworks hub, recorded 89 accidents between 2022 and mid-2025. Of this, PESO licensed-units accounted for 78 accidents, 123 deaths and 87 injuries. In contrast, DM-licensed units saw just 11 accidents, 11 deaths and two injuries.
Year-wise data indicate worsening trends. In 2022, 18 people died — 12 in PESO-licensed units and six in DM-licensed units.
PESO-licensed cracker units more prone to high-casualty incidents, says govt data
In 2023, fatalities surged to 39, of which 35 occurred in PESO-licensed units. In 2024, 43 people were killed, 42 of them in PESO-licensed factories. In 2025, so far 34 deaths have already been recorded, all from PESO-licensed units. The figures suggest that PESO-licensed factories, despite being more tightly regulated on paper, are far more prone to high-casualty accidents.
In response to the NGT’s directions, state authorities have intensified enforcement. “Inspections were carried out by the district administration and PESO. Out of the 320 DM-licensed units, 22 were found in violation of norms and their licenses were cancelled,” D Shanmuganathan, standing counsel for the Tamil Nadu government, informed the bench. The violations include deviations in the usage of approved sheds, use of unauthorised materials and equipment such as prohibited iron tools and storage of semi-finished fireworks beyond the permissible limits posing a serious safety hazard.
In the previous hearing, PESO’s counsel admitted that inspections had exposed widespread violations, including illegal sub-leasing of units and prohibited use of mobile phones inside factory premises. To date, PESO has cancelled 10 licenses and suspended several others. The NGT bench, led by Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana, pressed the government to produce details of training programmes conducted over the last five years.
The tribunal also sought clarity on whether employment of unskilled workers could be grounds for shutting down units. “If a unit owner employs unskilled or untrained workers, authorities shall clarify how such non-compliance is being identified and monitored, and whether this will be a ground for closure of the unit,” the order noted. Justice Satyanarayana further flagged the absence of any reference to mandatory insurance cover for workers in the state’s submission.
The matter has been posted for final hearing on November 6.Industrial safety experts point to a mix of overcrowded sheds, unsafe handling of volatile chemicals, and inadequate training as recurring causes of fatal blasts. With Deepavali approaching, the tribunal’s push for reforms comes at a critical juncture.
The Virudhunagar collector said that recognising the need for enhancing workplace safety, a dedicated post under the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health has been sanctioned with the Joint Director, Sivakasi, serving as the nodal officer.
Man injured after crackers explode inside his house
Virudhunagar: A 27-year-old man suffered 75% burn injuries after firecrackers purchased by him last Deepavali accidentally caught fire inside his house in Sivakasi on Tuesday. Sources said Gautham of Amman Kovilpatti was in his room upstairs when the crackers exploded. He was immediately rushed to the Sivakasi government hospital.
Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Preliminary investigation by the Sivakasi East police revealed that the blast occurred after crackers purchased last Deepavali accidentally caught fire. Further investigation is underway.