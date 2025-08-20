48-year-old man killed in pet pitbull attack in Chennai, owner booked

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man died within half an hour of being mauled by a pet pitbull at Kumaran Nagar near Jafferkhanpet, Chennai, on Tuesday afternoon. The dog’s owner, who also sustained injuries to her hand and leg while trying to restrain the dog, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. She has been booked for causing death by negligence, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Karunakaran (48), a daily wage labourer residing at VSM Garden Street in Jafferkhanpet, where the dog’s owner, Poongodi, also resided with her four children. Corporation officials said the incident happened around 3 pm when Karunakaran was on his way to a common toilet in the narrow lane comprising around seven houses. As he passed Poongodi’s house to reach the toilet, her pitbull ran loose and attacked him on his right thigh and private parts.

While Poongodi attempted to intervene, she too was injured badly and was later rescued by neighbours. Karunakaran succumbed to heavy blood loss within half an hour of the attack. His body was then sent to KK Nagar GH for autopsy, while Poongodi was admitted to the same hospital, sources said.