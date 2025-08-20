Canal and drain upkeep poor, Madurai not monsoon-ready: Residents

MADURAI: The Madurai Corporation has completed the first phase of its monsoon preparedness works, but residents and activists allege that the measures remain inadequate, pointing to persistent flooding during even brief spells of rain.

According to corporation officials, Madurai has more than 160 km of stormwater drains connected to 16 major canals. As part of this year's preparations, desilting and maintenance works were carried out in vulnerable stretches. A senior official said the first phase has been completed and that the corporation is monitoring areas where open drains frequently overflow.

Despite these measures, residents highlighted major shortcomings. M P Sankara Pandian of Sellur said his low-lying area faces flooding during every rain due to the absence of proper stormwater drains and poor maintenance of the Panthalkudi canal. He urged the Corporation and Water Resources Department (WRD) to expedite long-pending revamp works.

Canals such as Kiruthumal, Panthalkudi, Vandiyur and other canals that play a major role in training the water logging during rainy days, could be properly maintained by the corporation and the WRD department ahead of the monsoon season, said Solai M Raja, ward 64 councillor. Notably he has been raising the issues during consecutive council meetings.

Similarly, M Praveen of Periyasamy Nagar complained that drains in Meenakshi Nagar, Avaniyapuram, and Aruppukottai Main Road overflow with sewage, rainwater, and cow dung, leading to stagnation at public spaces such as roads and bus stands. He alleged the desilting was inadequate.

Activist T Nageshwaran stressed the need to maintain drains along Tamukkam, Periyar, Goripalayam, and Keelavasal to avoid a repeat of year's flooding. He also urged civic authorities to raise awareness on waste disposal, especially plastic waste, which often clogs canals, underground drainage lines, and open drains.

Residents further appealed to the Corporation to clear clogged road outlets that worsen stagnation and to expedite the proposed drainage revamp project.

It may be recalled that a private firm, engaged in April 2025, submitted a Rs 3,370 crore draft proposal for a comprehensive revamp of the city's stormwater network. The plan is under technical review, with works expected to begin soon.



Flood-prone areas identified



Corporation reports show that 66 out of 100 wards in Madurai are vulnerable, with 181 flood-prone locations mapped. Sellur, Keelavasal, Tamukkam, and Aruppukottai Main Road are among the worst-hit zones.

WRD proposal for Panthalkudi



The Water Resources Department has submitted a Rs 93.5-crore proposal to strengthen flood protection measures. Of this, Rs 63.5 crore has been earmarked for constructing RCC retaining walls along both sides of the Panthalkudi canal, while Rs 6.9 crore has been allocated for building six culverts across it.

Additional funds have been sought for constructing flood protection walls along Eachanoadai near Mattuthavani and the Uthankudi canal. The Madurai District Collector earlier stated that works under this project are expected to commence shortly.