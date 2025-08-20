Crusher dust settles on farmlands in Tenkasi; crop yield, quality take hit

TENKASI: Farmers of Poolangulam village near Alangulam claimed that the dust generated by a nearby stone crusher unit, functioning round the clock, has directly led to a severe decline in crop yield and quality, resulting in them facing huge losses for the last several years. The farmers also alleged inaction on the part of officials over their repeated petitions on the same.

A variety of crops, including chilli, pumpkin, bottle gourd, brinjal, okra, tomato and shallot, cultivated across more than 100 acres of farmland in the village were badly hit due to the settling of crusher dust, sources said. Farmer R Muniaraja (48) told TNIE that a thin layer of dust envelops the crops, including the leaves, blocking sunlight and clogging the pores. He said, "We have not been able to achieve the expected yield for the last several years.

Agriculture department officials say pollination is affected by dust covering all parts of the crops. I spend around Rs 1 lakh to cultivate one acre of brinjal, Rs 1.5 lakh for chilli and Rs 20,000 for pumpkin. In the last two years, I could not even recover the invested amount." He added that the crusher unit emits more quantity of dust at night than during the day.