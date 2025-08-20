Drone survey: Six quarries operating across Tenkasi flouting regulations fined

TIRUNELVELI: Department of Geology & Mining on Monday said drone surveys have been conducted so far in 10 of the 45 stone quarries operating across Tenkasi district, and penalties were imposed on the six found violating regulations.

The department disclosed the information in a reply to the previous petitions on the same submitted by an activist -- S Jameen -- days after the latter approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking a drone survey of all the 45 quarries operating in the district.

According to officials, the drone surveys are being carried out in a phased manner. The department said further action, including recovery of fines, is under way, while reiterating that the surveys are being carried out as per the directions of higher authorities.

However, former MLA and Tenkasi Iyarkai Vala Sangam president K Raviarunan criticised the department's response, alleging that the report was drafted to favour quarry operators. "The reply conceals facts and could mislead even the High Court into believing that inspections are being conducted regularly. The names of the erring quarries have not been disclosed. Also, the department has not clarified if these units continue to operate despite proven violations," he said.

Further, Raviarunan questioned why only 10 of the 45 functioning quarries have been surveyed so far. "The mining rules mandate annual inspections, but most quarries evade scrutiny. Even when violations are detected, the quarries are allowed to operate after filling pits with soil to conceal excess mining," he claimed, adding that the department must offer a transparent explanation instead of vague replies.

Department of Geology & Mining assistant director T Vinoth said the department would conduct drone surveys of all 45 functioning quarries in a phased manner. "We are taking strict action against quarries found violating norms," he added.