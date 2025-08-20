Farmer kills two children, dies by suicide in Panruti

CUDDALORE: A farmer in Panruti killed his two children and died by suicide, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as S Raja (40), from Kamaraj Nagar. He lived with his wife R Suganya and their two children, R Kumaraguru (12) and R Dhanyashree (7), who were studying in Classes 7 and 2 at a private school in Kadampuliyur.

Police said that due to family disputes, Suganya had gone to her mother’s house a few days ago. Raja had been staying alone with the children and was allegedly distressed.

“Before the incident, Raja sent a WhatsApp message to his friends saying that he and his children were going to end their lives. His friends rushed to his house on Tuesday evening and found Raja and the children dead," police said.

On information, Panruti police reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for post-mortem. “We suspect that Raja might have murdered the children before ending his life. A case has been registered, and investigation is under way to ascertain the reason for the deaths," police added.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the state health department helpline 104 and on Sneha's suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.