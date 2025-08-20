Farmer murdered in Vikravandi over pathway dispute

VILLUPURAM: A farmer was murdered near Vikravandi in a dispute over a pathway. The accused is absconding, and police have launched an investigation.

According to police, the deceased was T Kumaran (48), a resident of Avudaiyarpattu village. The accused has been identified as Johnson (40), a native of Madurai, who is currently residing at Salamedu in Villupuram and runs a dog farm located off the Avudaiyarpattu-Thoravi road.

Police said Kumaran was cultivating crops by attaching irrigation equipment close to the pathway leading to Johnson’s farm, which led to frequent disputes between them. On Tuesday evening, when Kumaran was in his field, Johnson allegedly confronted him and attacked him several times on the head with a ladle used for cooking. “Kumaran sustained severe injuries and died on the spot,” police said.

On information, a police team from Vikravandi police station rushed to the scene. When they attempted to take the body for postmortem, villagers refused and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Police assured them that the arrest will be made soon.

After assurance, the body was sent to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for autopsy.