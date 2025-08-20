Fishers stage rail roko in Ramnad, condemning arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: As part of their ongoing indefinite strike against the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, hundreds of fishers, including women, staged a rail roko near Thangachimadam in Rameswaram on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, train number 16104 Rameswaram-Tambaram Express departed from Rameswaram by 4:26 pm and was halted near the Thangachimadam level crossing at 4: 45 pm owing to the agitation. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police and district revenue officer interacted with the representatives of fishermen following which the agitators dispersed.

P Jesuraj, president of All Mechanised Boat fishermen Association, said, “Considering the assurance given by the officials for arranging appointment to meet the external affairs minister, we withdrew our rail roko protest.”