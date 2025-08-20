Tamil Nadu

Fishers stage rail roko in Ramnad, condemning arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan navy

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police and district revenue officer interacted with the representatives of fishermen following which the agitators dispersed.
Fishermen staging a rail roko near Thangachimadam on Tuesday
RAMANATHAPURAM: As part of their ongoing indefinite strike against the arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, hundreds of fishers, including women, staged a rail roko near Thangachimadam in Rameswaram on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, train number 16104 Rameswaram-Tambaram Express departed from Rameswaram by 4:26 pm and was halted near the Thangachimadam level crossing at 4: 45 pm owing to the agitation. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police and district revenue officer interacted with the representatives of fishermen following which the agitators dispersed.

P Jesuraj, president of All Mechanised Boat fishermen Association, said, “Considering the assurance given by the officials for arranging appointment to meet the external affairs minister, we withdrew our rail roko protest.”

Sri Lankan navy
Ramnad

