Foetal demise: Pregnant minor married off with altered Aadhaar, admitted to Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital

KRISHNAGIRI: A 16-year-old child marriage victim, who had been carrying a dead foetus for several days, was admitted to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital by the health department on Tuesday.

'TNIE' had on Tuesday published a news article that a new case of Aadhaar tampering linked to child marriage had surfaced in Krishnagiri. The report said that the girl, who suffered intrauterine foetal demise, had been travelling near Nagamangalam for over five days without being admitted to any hospital for medical termination of pregnancy, despite efforts by health staff.

Probe found that her Aadhaar card had been tampered with by relatives to alter her date of birth, allegedly to evade arrest under child marriage laws. The malpractice came to light when the girl visited the Nagamangalam PHC last week to register her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, health staff again visited her village and brought her to the Nagamangalam PHC. She was later referred to Krishnagiri MCH, sources said.

Nagamangalam PHC medical officer has lodged a police complaint in this regard. Krishnagiri Social Welfare Officer R Sakthi Subashini said, “The social welfare department will file child marriage and Pocso Act cases against the husband of the girl.”