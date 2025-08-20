Health Minister Ma Subramanian assures med aid for liver donor from Namakkal

CHENNAI: After a 37-year-old woman from Namakkal district alleged that she was coerced into selling a part of her liver to a patient in Chennai, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that the Namakkal district health officer has been instructed to make arrangements for her medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the district health authorities have also been instructed to inquire into the allegations and take necessary action. More such cases are coming to light after the state government constituted an inquiry committee led by S Vineeth, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme, as a special officer, he said.

The minister added that health officials have been instructed to provide assistance to the woman.