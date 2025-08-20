Kallukuzhi villagers protest road closure for NLC work, seize excavator

CUDDALORE: Around 50 residents of Kallukuzhi village staged a protest on Tuesday against the sudden closure of the road connecting their village to Neyveli Township due to mine expansion work by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL).

According to sources, the disputed road has been in use for many years. On Monday, NLCIL authorities dug up the road with an excavator, cutting off the route. Following this, more than 50 residents gathered near NLCIL Mine-1A on Tuesday, seized the excavator, and placed political party flags on it.

The residents said, “NLC authorities have suddenly cut it off without any prior notice, causing difficulties for the public and students. In case of any death in our village, we have been using this road to take the body for burial. At present, without this road, there is no alternate route, and we have to travel a long distance through the lake path to reach Neyveli Township. Especially during the rainy season, when water stagnates in the area, it will become impossible for students and the public to commute. Hence, we demand that the road we regularly use be restored.”

Initially, villagers refused to disperse despite talks with the police. Later, NLCIL officials arrived and assured them that a temporary alternative path would be provided. They also asked villagers to identify another location for burial grounds, which would be considered after consultation with higher officials.