Kidney trafficking: Madras HC seeks status report from Tamil Nadu government

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the state health secretary and director of medical and rural health services on the action taken by them against kidney trafficking in Tamil Nadu.
A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan gave the direction on a PIL plea by advocate SN Sathishwaran of Ramanathapuram, seeking CBI probe into the racket.
The litigant alleged that several labourers from Pallipalayam and nearby areas in Namakkal were lured into selling their kidneys for Rs 5-Rs 10 lakh. Though two hospitals were found to be involved in the said racket, the authorities failed to take action due to political pressure from ruling government, he claimed.
The advocate requested the court to issue an interim direction to the government to constitute a committee of medical professionals, headed by an IAS officer, to probe into the illegal organ trade and other irregularities, identify the victims, perpetrators and institutions involved, and submit a detailed report to the court. He further requested the court to order a CBI probe into the issue to take legal action against all people involved, irrespective of their political affiliation.
The judges suo motu impleaded the principal secretary to the health department and the director of medical and rural health services, and directed them to file a status report on the actions taken and the mechanism required to prevent organ trafficking in TN. The case was adjourned to August 21.