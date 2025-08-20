Madurai Bench of Madras HC: Table action plan for property tax reassessment

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai collector and corporation commissioner to coordinate with each other and submit an 'action plan' on the steps to be taken to verify the property tax assessments of all immovable properties in Madurai city.

A bench of justices S M Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by an AIADMK councillor of the 83rd Ward of the civic body, T Ravi. The PIL sought CBI investigation into the alleged Rs 200-crore scam in which bribes are said to have been taken to lower the valuation of properties.

In the previous hearing on Tuesday, the bench had directed the Madurai Corporation Commissioner to form special teams to verify the accuracy of property tax assessments made in respect of all immovable properties in Madurai city limits.

When the case was heard again on Wednesday, a report was submitted by the corporation commissioner stating that a committee has been formed under the supervision of the deputy commissioner of Madurai Corporation. The committee includes a revenue officer (in charge), assistant revenue officers of the five zones, two assistant programmers, a revenue assistant (in charge), junior engineer and an assistant executive engineer.