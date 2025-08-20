Man, daughter arrested for Rs 48L job fraud in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Monday arrested a father-daughter duo for allegedly cheating several people of lakhs of rupees by promising overseas jobs through a bogus manpower agency in Arumbakkam.

Police sources said they have so far received complaints of cheating amounting to Rs 48.5 lakh and expect more victims to come forward, as the accused ran a similar office in Coimbatore.

The accused, S Venkatesan (50) of Pattabiram, and his daughter Monisha (20), were arrested based on a complaint from Arockiaraj of Arumbakkam. Arockiaraj alleged that he met Venkatesan, Monisha and Gnanasundari at their office and gave them his passport and other documents in November 2023 after they promised to get him a job abroad.

A few months later, the accused persuaded him to refer more people, using fake user feedback to build credibility. Believing them, Arockiaraj introduced 24 others from his native village, who were promised jobs in Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Altogether, the accused allegedly defrauded the 25 people of Rs 48.5 lakh after failing to provide either jobs or refunds. The Arumbakkam police registered a case and arrested Venkatesan and Monisha on Monday. They were remanded in judicial custody.