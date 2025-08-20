Man hires gang to kill wife's lover near Marakkanam

VILLUPURAM: Police have arrested five persons, including a man who hired a gang to murder his wife’s lover near Marakkanam.

According to police, S Rahamathullah (26), a resident of Murungaipakkam near Tindivanam, married Sahana of Thideer Nagar near Koonimedu, three years ago and lived with his in-laws. Later, the couple shifted to a rented house in Koonimedu. During this period, Sahana developed a relationship with A Sadik Basha (25), a painter from the same area.

Police said, “When Rahamathullah came to know about the affair, he warned Sadik Basha several times to end the relationship. Two months ago, the local panchayat also cautioned him. Subsequently, Rahamathullah vacated the house in Koonimedu and moved with his wife to his native village in Murungaipakkam. However, Basha continued to stay in contact with Sahana over the phone.”

On Monday night, Rahamathullah, along with four hired men, attacked Sadik Basha with knives while he was drinking near the seashore close to his house. Police said, “Basha died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. The gang fled immediately.”

As the murder took place late at night, it was not noticed immediately. Hours later, passersby found the body and informed his relatives, who reported the matter to Marakkanam police. Police sent the body to a private hospital for post-mortem.

During interrogation, Rahamathullah confessed to plotting the murder because Basha refused to end the affair. Police arrested A Bharathidasan (28) and R Anandaraj (21) from Kalitheerthanpattu in Puducherry, A Gunasekaran (22) from Kodukkur near Thiruvakkarai, and S Selvakumar (23) from Chinnaammanalkuppam near Vanur, along with Rahamathullah.