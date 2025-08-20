Monsoon preparedness: Pondy collector orders desilting of canals

PUDUCHERRY: With the monsoon season fast approaching, Puducherry District Collector A Kulothungan ordered that all canals in Puducherry be completely desilted by the end of September with special focus on removing plastic waste, while directing all departments to remain on high alert and initiate necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rains.
In a consultative meeting convened on Tuesday at the collector’s office by the Department of Disaster Management, Collector A Kulothungan emphasised the importance of round-the-clock preparedness by government employees during the monsoon. Drinking water tanks are to be cleaned, and additional motor pumps kept ready to prevent water stagnation and ensure continuous supply of clean drinking water to residents, he said.
The collector highlighted that particular attention must be given to low-lying areas including Krishna Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Venkata Nagar, and Bhumianpet—neighbourhoods that experienced severe flooding in the past. Preventive measures should be implemented to avoid repeat incidents, he said.
The Public Works Department has been tasked with keeping 25,000 sandbags ready and maintaining constant communication with Tamil Nadu officials, especially in the event of the release of water from Sathanur and Veedur dams. Commune panchayat commissioners have been directed to monitor the condition of all lakes in their respective areas.
The forest department has been instructed to prune tree branches that could pose a threat to power lines and low-lying regions. Fire and rescue services must ensure availability of adequate protective equipment, while all Primary Health Centres should be fully equipped with essential medicines, ambulance services, and medical teams.