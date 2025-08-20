Monsoon preparedness: Pondy collector orders desilting of canals

The collector highlighted that particular attention must be given to low-lying areas including Krishna Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Venkata Nagar, and Bhumianpet—neighbourhoods that experienced severe flooding in the past. Preventive measures should be implemented to avoid repeat incidents, he said.

The Public Works Department has been tasked with keeping 25,000 sandbags ready and maintaining constant communication with Tamil Nadu officials, especially in the event of the release of water from Sathanur and Veedur dams. Commune panchayat commissioners have been directed to monitor the condition of all lakes in their respective areas.

The forest department has been instructed to prune tree branches that could pose a threat to power lines and low-lying regions. Fire and rescue services must ensure availability of adequate protective equipment, while all Primary Health Centres should be fully equipped with essential medicines, ambulance services, and medical teams.