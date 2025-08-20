MTC to privatise ticket collection on diesel buses

CHENNAI: A month after privatising ticket collection in recently-launched electric buses under a gross cost contract (GCC), the MTC has decided to privatise ticket collection for its regular diesel buses running from 31 depots within and outside Chennai.

A total of 1,172 conductors will be hired through private agencies, with a monthly salary of Rs 26,750, inclusive of insurance, PF and other benefits. Another 1,020 drivers will be recruited to operate regular buses across the city.

All tickets are to be issued only through electronic ticketing machines. Tenders have been invited for appointing a total of 2,192 drivers and conductors. There are 3,000 vacancies for the posts of driver and conductor in MTC, according to trade unions.

At present, out of 3,200 buses, nearly 400 remain off the road due to crew shortages, lack of spare parts and other reasons. The induction of 2,192 additional staff is expected to bring around 300 more buses into operation.

MTC Managing Director T Prabhushankar said temporary conductors have already been engaged in ticket collection for some time. “With a large number of drivers and conductors retiring in recent months, we decided not to cut services,” he said.