MTC to privatise ticket collection on diesel buses

CHENNAI: A month after privatising ticket collection in recently-launched electric buses under a gross cost contract (GCC), the MTC has decided to privatise ticket collection for its regular diesel buses running from 31 depots within and outside Chennai.
A total of 1,172 conductors will be hired through private agencies, with a monthly salary of Rs 26,750, inclusive of insurance, PF and other benefits. Another 1,020 drivers will be recruited to operate regular buses across the city.
All tickets are to be issued only through electronic ticketing machines. Tenders have been invited for appointing a total of 2,192 drivers and conductors. There are 3,000 vacancies for the posts of driver and conductor in MTC, according to trade unions.
At present, out of 3,200 buses, nearly 400 remain off the road due to crew shortages, lack of spare parts and other reasons. The induction of 2,192 additional staff is expected to bring around 300 more buses into operation.
MTC Managing Director T Prabhushankar said temporary conductors have already been engaged in ticket collection for some time. “With a large number of drivers and conductors retiring in recent months, we decided not to cut services,” he said.
MTC employs 625 pvt conductors and 875 drivers; move anti-labour, says CITU
Instead, temporary staff were being recruited to ensure uninterrupted bus operations,” he explained.
According to officials, the corporation has currently employed 625 private conductors and 875 drivers. Out of its total workforce of 18,000, MTC has 7,600 conductors and 7,000 drivers.
“In addition, all 170 electric buses introduced since last month will be operated by private drivers and conductors,” the official added.
The revised recruitment norms for women conductors — announced in February this year — will also apply for the upcoming drive. The minimum height requirement for women was reduced from 160cm to 150cm, with a minimum weight of 45kg. For men, the height requirement remains 160cm with a minimum weight of 48kg.
Arumuga Nainar, general secretary of the Transport Employees Federation (affiliated with CITU), termed the move unacceptable and anti-labour. “We have already filed a case in the Supreme Court against the engaging of private agencies to supply temporary drivers and conductors, and it is still pending. These jobs require permanent staff since they involve high risk to lives and demand dedication. We will once again move the court against MTC’s decision,” he said.
Last month, the MTC issued orders to deploy 1,250 conductors for ticket collection across 625 e-buses to be introduced as part of the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Program (C-SUSP), a World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)-backed initiative. So far, 170 electric buses have been put into operation.
MTC carries about 26.5 lakh passengers every day, with an average of 950-1,000 commuters per bus. Currently, around 2,800 buses are operated daily.