Over 2,700 imprisoned under prohibition act in Vellore region

VELLORE: A total of 2,715 persons have been imprisoned under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act, 2024, in the Vellore region over the past year. According to an official release from the North Zone Police of Tamil Nadu, between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025, as many as 7,481 people were arrested across 10 districts in northern Tamil Nadu, of whom 2,715 were from the Vellore region. The police also registered 5,096 cases in the region during this period.

As part of efforts to eliminate illicit liquor, strict measures were taken to block the supply of raw materials used for brewing. In the same period, around one lakh kg of jaggery meant for producing illicit liquor was seized from the North Zone, thereby preventing a large number of offences, the release noted.

To curb repeated violations, the police froze the bank accounts of offenders involved in prohibition crimes in the North Zone. In addition, steps are being taken to freeze and confiscate movable and immovable assets of major and habitual offenders to further restrict their activities.