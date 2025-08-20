Price crash leaves Salem tapioca farmers distressed 

SALEM: A massive drop in the price of tapioca, from Rs 14,000 per tonne last year to Rs 4,500 this season, has left farmers struggling in Salem as they are unable to even cover the production costs.

Once considered a drought- resistant crop, the drop in tapioca price is now pushing cultivators into crisis mode or forcing them to abandon the crop altogether.

In Salem district, which contributes a major share of the state's tapioca output, farmers say they cannot even take the production cost back unless the price touches at least Rs 6,000 per tonne.

"Last year, we managed to sell at Rs 12,000-Rs 14,000, but this year it has dropped drastically. Once a farmer friendly crop, tapioca has not become risky business," said S Jayaraman, a tapioca farmer and president of the Salem District Farmers Club Federation.

“Unlike processed products such as sago or starch, tapioca has a very short shelf life of less than 24 hours after harvest. During monsoon or peak summer months, difficulties in harvest further weaken the farmer's position.

This gives marketers, who also manufacture the byproducts, an upper hand in dictating procurement prices as they can store the processed output for long periods and wait for favourable markets,” he said.

Farmers also pointed out that while tapioca prices have always fluctuated, this year's fall has been sharper than usual. In some seasons earlier, farmers had at least managed Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 per tonne, which sustained them. They also added that in recent years, the price per tonne has not fallen to Rs 7,000 and this year's fall is unusual.