Regulate number of Vinayagar idols, Tiruchy residents urge cops

TIRUCHY: With Vinayaka Chathurthi set to begin on August 27, residents across Tiruchy city have urged the police to strictly regulate idol installations, processions, and noise levels during the festival, citing concerns over safety, law and order, and traffic congestion.

People complained that unauthorised pandals, overnight celebrations, and the use of high-decibel loudspeakers have become rampant in residential areas. Alcohol consumption during processions has also been flagged as a recurring issue. "Last year, we could not sleep for three nights. Organisers consumed alcohol until midnight, and speakers blared throughout the day.

Over seven pandals were set up within a 200-metre stretch," said a 34-year-old woman from Poosari street, stressing that safety should take priority. Similarly, R Manickam of Thaiyakara street recalled how idol installations had choked the road last year. "Vehicles, including ambulances, couldn't pass through.

We want police to act before things get out of hand again," he said. Between 2019 and 2025, Tiruchy City police granted permission for between 218 and 243 idol installations annually, but residents allege several more were erected illegally, often encroaching on roads and footpaths.

Multiple installations in the same locality have worsened traffic congestion. Concerns have also been raised about recurring clashes during processions. Last year, a fight broke out between two groups on Chinthamani Poosari street, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Police Commissioner N Kamini visited the spot, and four people were arrested.

Minor clashes were also reported in other parts of the city. Residents have further demanded a ban on plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, citing damage to local water bodies during immersions. When contacted, a senior Tiruchy City police official told TNIE, "Installation of idols is the right of the people, so we cannot prohibit them.

However, we are not increasing the number this year. While granting permissions, we also create awareness among organisers about guidelines. Some still misuse this, but strict action will be taken on complaints of alcohol consumption, group clashes, and use of loudspeakers."