SI and constable of Natrampalli police station transferred after man escapes custody

TIRUPATTUR: District Superintendent of Police Shyamala Devi has transferred a sub-inspector and constable of Natrampalli police station to Armed Reserve after a man arrested for illegally selling lottery tickets online escaped from their custody.

Following a tip-off that lottery tickets are widely sold in Natrampalli, a special team raided the neighbourhood and had recently arrested four persons – Palani (48), Murugesan (62), Ramesh (58) and Gangadharan (46) - – for illegally selling lottery tickets online.

While Palani and Murugesan are from Natrampalli, Ramesh and Gangadharan are from Pachur. Later, to obtain medical fitness certificates before remanding them to prison, Sub-Inspector Manjunathan and constable Srinivasan (who were transferred later) escorted the four to the Natrampalli Government Hospital.

At that time, Gangadharan threw sand into the eyes of the policemen and managed to escape, while the other three were quickly secured and sent to prison. Subsequently, under the leadership of Vaniyambadi DSP Mahalakshmi, a special team was formed to track down the absconding Gangadharan. Further enquiry is going on over his escape.