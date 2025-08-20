Stalin lambasts Bill to remove jailed PM, CMs, Ministers; Calls it "black bill"

CHENNAI: Lambasting the BJP-led Union government for tabling the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday described it as a "black bill." The Bill provides for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers arrested on serious charges and remaining in custody for 30 straight days. Stalin further said that this day would be remembered as a "black day."

Strongly condemning the Bill, the CM, in his post on X, said the Bill struck at the very root of democracy and called upon all democratic forces to unite against this attempt to turn India into a dictatorship.

Stalin said the plan behind the Bill is clear since it allows the BJP to foist false cases against political opponents in power across states and remove them by misusing provisions that treat even a 30-day arrest as a ground for removal of an elected leader without any conviction or trial.

"This unconstitutional amendment will certainly be struck down by the courts because guilt is decided only after trial, not by the mere registration of a case," the Tamil Nadu CM said.