TNPDCL mulls hike in additional surcharge for open access buyers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has filed a petition before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) seeking approval to increase the additional surcharge payable by open access consumers from the present rate of 10 paise per unit to Rs 1.14 per unit.

If TNERC accepts the proposal and issues necessary orders, open access consumers — referring to the category of high tension (HT) consumers who buy (electricity) from third party sale and power exchanges — have to pay the new additional surcharge for the period from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The commission has ordered that the petition be uploaded on its website for public comments and has fixed September 16 as the date for the next hearing. It has asked all comments to be submitted latest by September 2. K Venkatachalam, Chief Advisor and CEO of Renewable Energy Producers Association, told TNIE, “The proposed additional surcharge of Rs 1.14 is nearly 12 times higher, which is highly abnormal.

Already, we are paying around Rs 10 per unit towards wheeling charges, cross-subsidy and other costs on power transmission. Open access consumers are already burdened by the multi-year tariff year on year. At this stage, the fresh hike to the extent to be increased, will hit the industries, especially spinning mills, hard.”