Villagers detained for protesting against garbage dumping in stone quarry at Velliampalayam

Officials assured them that the matter would be placed before the district administration. However, when the protestors refused to disperse, the police forcibly removed 180 people and lodged them in four private halls in Kangeyam. They were released later in the evening.



“Garbage was dumped on Tuesday with proper permission at an abandoned stone quarry in Velliampalayam. Garbage dumping operations were temporarily halted on Tuesday due to public protest. A meeting will be held on Wednesday under the leadership of the District Collector and appropriate action will be taken in this regard,” a senior Tiruppur Corporation official said.



“To find a permanent solution to this problem, the Corporation is working on setting up a Bio-CNG plant, a Waste-to-Energy cluster and a Material Recovery Facility Centre,” the official added.



According to Corporation sources, nearly 600 to 700 tonnes of waste are generated from its wards every day. Of this, 110 tonnes are processed at Micro Composting Centres, while around 150 tonnes are sent to recycling projects. The rest are being dumped in stone quarries.