Youth electrocuted while putting up banner near Srivilliputhur for TVK's conference

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 19-year-old college student died of electrocution on Tuesday midnight while attempting to erect banner for Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) conference near Srivilliputhur.
According to sources, the deceased, K Kaleeswaran from Inam Karisalkulam, was a Viscom student at a private college near Krishnankovil and a fan of actor Vijay. As part of preparations for the second state conference of TVK to be held in Madurai on Thursday, party cadres were putting up posters and banners on Wednesday.
Kaleeswaran had joined the local unit in fixing banners along the main road in his village. In the process, he came into contact with a live wire while lifting an iron rod and suffered an electric shock. The people nearby rushed him to the Srivilliputhur Government Hospital, but doctors declared that he was brought dead. The Vanniampatti police have registered a case and an investigation was underway.