Youth electrocuted while putting up banner near Srivilliputhur for TVK's conference

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 19-year-old college student died of electrocution on Tuesday midnight while attempting to erect banner for Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) conference near Srivilliputhur.

According to sources, the deceased, K Kaleeswaran from Inam Karisalkulam, was a Viscom student at a private college near Krishnankovil and a fan of actor Vijay. As part of preparations for the second state conference of TVK to be held in Madurai on Thursday, party cadres were putting up posters and banners on Wednesday.