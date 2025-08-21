77% of investment MoUs turned into projects: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Thursday said Tamil Nadu has reported that 77% of the MoUs the state signed for investments since 2021 have translated into projects on the ground. The state has signed MoUs worth Rs 10.82 lakh crore in the last four years. “We crossed the 75% mark that the chief minister wanted us to achieve. We have now reached 77%,” Rajaa told reporters.

According to him, around 80% of the 631 agreements signed at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 are under implementation.

“We are not slowing down; in fact, we are shifting gears to move faster,” he said. Following the recent Thoothukudi investors’ conclave, the government has scheduled two more zonal meets — in Hosur on September 11 and in Coimbatore, for which date is to be finalised.