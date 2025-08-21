AIADMK leader Palaniswami flays DMK over delay in DGP appointment

RANIPET: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK government of “sleeping like Kumbhakarna” by failing to send the list of eligible officers for the DGP post, with only 10 days remaining before incumbent DGP Shankar Jiwal retires.

During his campaign, EPS explained that state norms require forwarding a panel of 10 eligible officers to the centre (UPSC). The UPSC then shortlists three names, from which the state appoints one person as DGP.

The list should be submitted three months before the incumbent officer retires, but the government has not complied, he alleged. “The government is faltering in the DGP appointment.

It is unclear what is happening, raising suspicion that an officer favourable to the government may be chosen. What will happen if the position remains vacant, especially when law and order is already poor?” he questioned.