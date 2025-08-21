Boy dies after falling from govt bus with open doors in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 11-year-old boy named S Kamalesh, who was thrown out of a moving government bus in Devanampattu in Tiruvannamalai district a week ago, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Kamalesh, son of R Selvadurai, is a native of Karuthuvampadi village in Tiruvannamalai. A police official from Kalasapakkam station investigating the case said that the incident happened around 7.30 am on August 12 when the boy was going to school. The boy was studying in Class 6 in Government Higher Secondary School in Kattuputhur area near Devanampattu.

The CCTV footage of the incident obtained by TNIE showed that both the front and back doors of the bus had not been closed. The bus was seen taking a sharp turn at Devanampattu when Kamalesh was thrown out of the bus. Immediately, a group of students and locals rushed and took him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai.

Kamalesh reportedly suffered severe head injuries from the fall. Later, he was taken to Egmore Children's Hospital in Chennai for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on August 19.

Kalasapakkam SI said that the boy's parents have filed a complaint against the bus driver and conductor. A case has been registered against them under Sections 281, 125 (a) and 106 (1) of BNS, all pertaining to rash or negligent driving causing death.