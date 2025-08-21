Christian Medical College hosts anatomy exhibition for school students in Chennai

VELLORE: The Department of Anatomy at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, is conducting an educational exhibition for higher secondary school science students. Titled ‘CORPORA’—Latin for ‘body’—the programme is being held from August 18 to 22 on the Bagayam campus.

The exhibition was inaugurated on August 18 (Monday) by Chandrasekaran of the NGO Udhavum Ullangal, who attended as the special guest.

According to an official communication, the event provides students of biology with a unique opportunity to view real human body parts and learn about key aspects of health. Over 100 preserved bones and specimens are on display with explanatory notes in Tamil and English, curated in line with the higher secondary biology syllabus. Anatomy staff members are also on site to clarify doubts and provide further explanations.

In addition to the specimen displays, the programme includes health education sessions on topics such as nutritious food and lifestyle, the risks of smoking, personal hygiene, and organ donation.