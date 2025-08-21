Tamil Nadu

CM to launch extension of breakfast scheme to all government-aided schools on August 26

With this extension, all government and government-aided schools across the state will be covered and benefit more than 23 lakh primary school students.
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin with a child of St. Anne's Primary School at Keezhacheri in Tiruvallur district during the expansion of Tamil Nadu government's flagship Chief Minister's breakfast scheme.(File Photo | Express)
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the extension of the morning breakfast scheme to 2,430 government-aided schools in urban areas on August 26 at St Joseph Primary School, Mylapore. The latest expansion will benefit over three lakh students from Classes 1 to 5.

Stalin had first launched the scheme in September 2022 at Madurai, before extending it to all government schools on August 25, 2023. In July 2024, it was rolled out to government-aided schools in rural areas. With this extension, all government and government-aided schools across the state will be covered and benefit more than 23 lakh primary school students.

The scheme has helped improve attendance and learning outcomes among students, according to a government press release.

