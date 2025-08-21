Collector launches crushing season at Kallakurichi-2 sugar mill

VIILUPURAM: Kallakurichi Collector M S Prasanth, along with Sankarapuram MLA T Udhayasuriyan, on Wednesday inaugurated the 2024–25 special crushing season and the 2025–26 main crushing season at the Kallakurichi-2 Cooperative Sugar Mill in Kachirayapalayam. Kallakurichi MLA M A Senthilkumar and several local representatives were also present.

The mill, located in Chinnasalem taluk, begins its crushing operations each financial year, processing cane supplied by farmers registered with it. Apart from sugar, the factory produces jaggery and other by-products that support the local economy.

Speaking at the event, Collector Prasanth said, “For the current crushing cycle, including both special and main seasons, 11,500 acres of sugarcane have been registered, targeting a total crushing of 3.35 lakh metric tonnes. I urge farmers to send their registered cane to the mill on time for crushing, and advise those who have not registered to approach the concerned officials immediately.”

Following the launch, the Collector inspected the crushing and production units. The event saw the participation of the deputy registrar-cum-secretary of the mill, local body representatives, farmers’ association leaders, cultivators, officials, staff and workers.