Conversation Diary helps Thennur government school students improve Tamil proficiency

TIRUCHY: The Thennur Middle School in Tiruchy on Tuesday introduced a ‘Conversation Diary’ learning model for students of Classes 4 to 8, where they turn everyday conversations in Tamil into formal writing, aiming to strengthen reading, writing, and speaking skills of the language.

Speaking to the TNIE, Headmistress P Vimala said that the exercise bridges classroom learning with everyday life. “By writing what they hear and speak at home, children not only gain confidence but also expand their vocabulary and knowledge.

It makes learning Tamil natural and joyful,” she said. Further highlighting, Sangeetha, another teacher said, “Around 100 students record the snippets of daily dialogues related to birthday wishes from teachers, festival and travel experiences, or family talks, and then present them in the class.