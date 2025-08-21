CPI’s Mutharasan condemns bills to disqualify ministers, demands withdrawal

THANJAVUR: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday assailed the bills introduced in parliament to oust the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and other ministers if they were in custody for 30 consecutive days.

Alleging that the bills were aimed at disqualifying CMs and ministers of opposition ruled states by foisting cases against them, Mutharasan said, "There is already a law to disqualify MPs, MLAs and ministers if they were convicted by a court for a term of two years or more," Mutharasan said adding the three bills were brought in a haste on the penultimate day of the parliament session. The bills prove that the union government led by Modi is a fascist government, he further said.

He was talking to media persons in Kumbakonam on Wednesday after attending a marriage. "While we condemn this, we urge all those who have faith in democracy should also condemn this and rise against the bills. Protests should be held till the bills are withdrawn", he added.