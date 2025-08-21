CPI’s Mutharasan condemns bills to disqualify ministers, demands withdrawal

THANJAVUR: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday assailed the bills introduced in parliament to oust the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and other ministers if they were in custody for 30 consecutive days.
Alleging that the bills were aimed at disqualifying CMs and ministers of opposition ruled states by foisting cases against them, Mutharasan said, "There is already a law to disqualify MPs, MLAs and ministers if they were convicted by a court for a term of two years or more," Mutharasan said adding the three bills were brought in a haste on the penultimate day of the parliament session. The bills prove that the union government led by Modi is a fascist government, he further said.
He was talking to media persons in Kumbakonam on Wednesday after attending a marriage. "While we condemn this, we urge all those who have faith in democracy should also condemn this and rise against the bills. Protests should be held till the bills are withdrawn", he added.
He further said though it was said Jagadeep Dhankar resigned due to health reasons, it was not true. "He was forced to resign by the BJP", Mutharasan added. The CPI leader said C P Radhakrishnan, who was trained by RSS, should seek vote for Vice-Presidential election as an RSS man and not as a Tamil.
Mutharasan also condemned the threat issued by the AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to the ambulance drivers and demanded the opposition leader to apologise for his remarks.
Responding to Palaniswami's allegation regarding left parties receiving money from DMK, Mutharasan said the donation by DMK to its alliance parties was done through bank accounts and the same was presented to the Election Commission.
He further added that EPS could not answer CPI's criticism against him for betraying Tamil Nadu by supporting the BJP-led government which has been acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu by refusing due share of finance. Moreover, former CM J Jayalalithaa declared that AIADMK would never again with BJP. However, Edappadi K Palaniswami aligned AIADMK with BJP following raids in the houses of his relatives, Mutharasan alleged.