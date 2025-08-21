Government homeopathy college students in Madurai demand compound wall citing safety concerns

MADURAI: Students of the government homeopathic medical college in Thirumangalam, especially women, have voiced safety concerns as the sprawling campus does not have a compound wall due to which tipplers have made the place their hangout after dusk.

Established in 1978, the college is the one of its kind in the state and has a strength of 180 students, including 90 women students. But the infrastructure does not instil a sense of security in them, especially women students, as the building does not have a compound wall

A woman student told the TNIE, “We have seen outsiders enter the ground and play. On many occasions, they have thrown the ball at us . After warning from the staff, they move away. The presence of outsiders makes us feel insecure.”