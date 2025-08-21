Government homeopathy college students in Madurai demand compound wall citing safety concerns

MADURAI: Students of the government homeopathic medical college in Thirumangalam, especially women, have voiced safety concerns as the sprawling campus does not have a compound wall due to which tipplers have made the place their hangout after dusk.
Established in 1978, the college is the one of its kind in the state and has a strength of 180 students, including 90 women students. But the infrastructure does not instil a sense of security in them, especially women students, as the building does not have a compound wall
A woman student told the TNIE, “We have seen outsiders enter the ground and play. On many occasions, they have thrown the ball at us . After warning from the staff, they move away. The presence of outsiders makes us feel insecure.”
Another student said the management must ensure the safety of girl students. “The auditorium is one of the biggest buildings on the campus. Behind this, miscreants wander. These elements consume liquor and throw bottles all around the place. Sometimes, bottles are found in the auditorium corridor and at the entrance. Despite repeated complaints no action has been taken,” she said.
The college principal Dr Radhamani said there was no compound wall right from the beginning. “The facilities including the admin block and classrooms were constructed in 1978. Even at that time, no compound wall was built. But our staff have ensured the safety of students.
Besides, these elements are already controlled by the police. We have deployed night watchmen to prevent these elements from entering the premises. Moreover, we will soon be shifting to a new campus in Kopudupatti near Thoppur.”