‘Kalai Pattarai’ launched to take on drug menace via art in Chennai

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Kalai Pattarai’ initiative for classes 9 to 12 students of government schools.

As part of the programme, students, after being sensitised to the ill effects of drug use, expressed their thoughts through paintings and posters to spread awareness. The initiative aims to create a platform for students to express themselves through art.

As part of the initiative, 90 students and 50 teachers from 20 high and higher secondary schools in the city attended an introductory session on the dangers of drug abuse.

With the guidance of professional artists, students created drug-prevention awareness paintings and posters. These trained students and teachers will take the programme to other schools in the city. Similar events will also be organised across districts, for which Rs 1.5 crore has been sanctioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Poyyamozhi said the best paintings and posters by students would be displayed in schools across the state.