Madras HC disposes plea to remove illegal flex boards, banners & hoardings erected in public spaces

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition that sought removal of all illegal flex boards, hoardings and arches erected in public roads, passages and pedestrian pathways in Tamil Nadu, after the government informed the court that the Director General of Police had already issued a circular in this regard.

In the circular, issued on August 14, the DGP instructed all commissioners and superintendents of police in the state to strictly adhere to an order passed by the court on August 12 directing removal of all illegal structures immediately.

On Wednesday, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan told the court that steps are being taken to comply with the direction and circular, following which a bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan said no further orders are necessary in the case.

The litigant, T Arularasan of Nagapattinam, cited the death of a techie in Chennai in 2019 allegedly after an illegal flex board fell and said the Madras High Court had directed the state government to immediately remove all flex boards, arches, display boards, hoardings and placards, etc which were erected abutting highways, public streets and pedestrian pavements across Tamil Nadu. But the order has been grossly violated by the political parties and the government, Arularasan alleged and sought action.