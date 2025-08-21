Miscreant tries to place spy camera inside women's hostel, absconds in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: After a miscreant attempted to place a spy camera inside the bathroom of a women's hostel in Hosur, the camera was spotted, but he managed to flee. Based on the information, SIPCOT police are looking into the matter, and the social welfare department will issue a notice to the hostel.
A police source told TNIE, "40 women stay at a private working women's hostel, in different buildings near Hosur SIPCOT. In the wee hours of Tuesday, when a 22-year-old girl working in a multinational company was getting ready for work, a miscreant tried to place a spy camera inside the bathroom.
Subsequently, the girl shouted, and the miscreant escaped after leaving the camera. Following the incident, the social welfare department and police were alerted, and based on a complaint from the hostel owner, SIPCOT police are investigating the matter.
The girl also complained to the women's helpline number 181. Police examined the camera, but it didn't have any recorded videos." Meanwhile, police are inspecting CCTV footage in the hostel's vicinity as the hostel has only one CCTV camera fixed at the entrance.
When the TNIE contacted District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), R Sakthi Subashini, she said, "There are 38 working women hostels registered in the district. The hostel in question has been functioning for over a decade without registration.
Further, the hostel has not renewed its fire safety and sanitation certificate. Social welfare department staff conducted an enquiry on Tuesday and will again conduct an enquiry on Thursday and issue a notice to the hostel seeking an explanation. Women's hostels in the district should register with the social welfare department and ensure safety for women in their hostels, especially by fixing CCTV cameras."
The DSWO further warned that the social welfare department has been instructing to register working women's hostels for many years, but a few are not cooperating. "Therefore, to avoid action by the district administration, working women's hostels should be registered," she added.