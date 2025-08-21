Miscreant tries to place spy camera inside women's hostel, absconds in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: After a miscreant attempted to place a spy camera inside the bathroom of a women's hostel in Hosur, the camera was spotted, but he managed to flee. Based on the information, SIPCOT police are looking into the matter, and the social welfare department will issue a notice to the hostel.

A police source told TNIE, "40 women stay at a private working women's hostel, in different buildings near Hosur SIPCOT. In the wee hours of Tuesday, when a 22-year-old girl working in a multinational company was getting ready for work, a miscreant tried to place a spy camera inside the bathroom.

Subsequently, the girl shouted, and the miscreant escaped after leaving the camera. Following the incident, the social welfare department and police were alerted, and based on a complaint from the hostel owner, SIPCOT police are investigating the matter.

The girl also complained to the women's helpline number 181. Police examined the camera, but it didn't have any recorded videos." Meanwhile, police are inspecting CCTV footage in the hostel's vicinity as the hostel has only one CCTV camera fixed at the entrance.